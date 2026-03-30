Home Weather 3/29/26: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 61°F, Day Peaked at 72°F

3/29/26: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 61°F, Day Peaked at 72°F

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61.2°F. Winds are blowing at 9.9 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72°F and dipped to a low of 37.6°F. The sky was overcast, with wind speeds peaking at 15.1 mph. Precipitation chances remained minimal at 1%, with no actual precipitation occurring.

Tonight, the forecast continues to show clear skies with a predicted low of 59.4°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 11.6 mph, while the chance of precipitation remains at a low 1%.

Residents can expect similar weather conditions into early tomorrow, maintaining the stable and dry pattern currently experienced.

Today's Details

High
72°F
Low
38°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
57%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
7:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 72°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 73°F 55°F Overcast
Tuesday 80°F 60°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 71°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 75°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
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