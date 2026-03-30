3/29/26: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 61°F, Day Peaked at 72°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61.2°F. Winds are blowing at 9.9 mph and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72°F and dipped to a low of 37.6°F. The sky was overcast, with wind speeds peaking at 15.1 mph. Precipitation chances remained minimal at 1%, with no actual precipitation occurring.
Tonight, the forecast continues to show clear skies with a predicted low of 59.4°F. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, reaching up to 11.6 mph, while the chance of precipitation remains at a low 1%.
Residents can expect similar weather conditions into early tomorrow, maintaining the stable and dry pattern currently experienced.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Sunday
|72°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|73°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|80°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|76°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|76°F
|64°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Friday
|71°F
|63°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Saturday
|75°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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