Home Weather 3/29/26: Clear Evening, Reached 70.7°F, Light Winds

3/29/26: Clear Evening, Reached 70.7°F, Light Winds

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 70.2°F, and a wind blowing at 14.6 mph. There has been no precipitation recorded today.

Today’s high temperature peaked at 70.7°F, while the low dipped to 37.6°F in the morning. It has been an overcast day with a top wind speed touching 15.1 mph. The chances for precipitation remained low at 2%, with no rainfall occurring.

Tonight, the skies are expected to stay mainly clear with the low forecasted to be around 58.6°F. The wind will slightly decrease, reaching up to 12.4 mph, and the precipitation chance will maintain at 2%.

This brief outlook covers the current and expected conditions in Williamson County without any weather alerts in place. Residents can expect a calm and clear evening followed by similar conditions overnight.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
38°F
Wind
15 mph
Humidity
36%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:37am
Sunset
7:06pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 71°F 38°F Overcast
Monday 76°F 54°F Partly cloudy
Tuesday 76°F 62°F Overcast
Wednesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 76°F 64°F Rain showers: moderate
Friday 71°F 63°F Rain showers: slight
Saturday 75°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
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