Home Weather 3/28/26: Clear Sky and Mild, High Near 59 Degrees

3/28/26: Clear Sky and Mild, High Near 59 Degrees

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 56.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather has seen a high of 59.4°F and a low of 36.5°F, with clear skies throughout. Winds reached up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no rainfall expected for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at around 8.3 mph. The chance of rain will remain absent, with a 0% precipitation forecast.

Residents can expect continued clear skies and calm weather into the evening.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
37°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
26%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
7:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 59°F 37°F Clear sky
Sunday 68°F 39°F Overcast
Monday 71°F 55°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 70°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
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