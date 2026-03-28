3/28/26: Clear Sky and Mild, High Near 59 Degrees

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 56.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s weather has seen a high of 59.4°F and a low of 36.5°F, with clear skies throughout. Winds reached up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no rainfall expected for the remainder of the day.
Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at around 8.3 mph. The chance of rain will remain absent, with a 0% precipitation forecast.
Residents can expect continued clear skies and calm weather into the evening.
Today's Details
High
59°F
Low
37°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
26%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
56°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
7:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|59°F
|37°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|68°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|77°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|74°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|70°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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