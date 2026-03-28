3/28/26: Clear Sky and Mild, High Near 59 Degrees

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 56.3°F. Winds are blowing at 11.9 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s weather has seen a high of 59.4°F and a low of 36.5°F, with clear skies throughout. Winds reached up to 13.2 mph. The chance of precipitation remains at 0%, with no rainfall expected for the remainder of the day.

Tonight, the clear conditions will continue, with temperatures expected to drop to a low of 43.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, peaking at around 8.3 mph. The chance of rain will remain absent, with a 0% precipitation forecast.

Residents can expect continued clear skies and calm weather into the evening.

Today's Details High 59°F Low 37°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 56°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 7:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 59°F 37°F Clear sky Sunday 68°F 39°F Overcast Monday 71°F 55°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 70°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

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