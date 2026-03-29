Home Weather 3/28/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Night at 46.8°F in Williamson County

3/28/26: Clear Sky and Chilly Night at 46.8°F in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 46.8°F. Winds are currently blowing at 5.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, Williamson County experienced a high of 59.9°F and a low of 36.5°F. Wind speeds reached up to 12.7 mph, but there was no precipitation, maintaining the clear skies throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with the temperature dipping slightly to a low of 44.2°F. Winds will be lighter, peaking at around 7.8 mph. There is no precipitation expected, continuing the trend of clear and calm weather into the early hours.

Residents should enjoy a tranquil night ahead with no weather disruptions anticipated.

Today's Details

High
60°F
Low
37°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
33%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
47°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
7:05pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 60°F 37°F Clear sky
Sunday 70°F 40°F Overcast
Monday 77°F 55°F Overcast
Tuesday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 69°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
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