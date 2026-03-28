3/28/26: Clear Skies and Cool, High Reached 59.5, Now 59.4

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 59.4°F. The wind is blowing at 8.9 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 59.5°F and dipped to a low of 36.5°F, while wind speeds peaked at 12.7 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear conditions with temperatures expected to fall to a low of 43.7°F. Winds will be milder, reaching up to 8 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation.
This clear and tranquil weather provides an excellent opportunity for outdoor evening activities, considering the mild wind and absence of rain.
Today's Details
High
60°F
Low
37°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
21%
UV Index
6.9 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
59°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:39am
Sunset
7:05pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|60°F
|37°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|69°F
|39°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|71°F
|54°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|77°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|74°F
|63°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|70°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
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