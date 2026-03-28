3/28/26: Clear Skies and Cool, High Reached 59.5, Now 59.4

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a current temperature of 59.4°F. The wind is blowing at 8.9 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 59.5°F and dipped to a low of 36.5°F, while wind speeds peaked at 12.7 mph. The sky remained clear throughout the day, and there was no precipitation.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear conditions with temperatures expected to fall to a low of 43.7°F. Winds will be milder, reaching up to 8 mph, and there is no chance of precipitation.

This clear and tranquil weather provides an excellent opportunity for outdoor evening activities, considering the mild wind and absence of rain.

Today's Details High 60°F Low 37°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 21% UV Index 6.9 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 59°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:39am Sunset 7:05pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 60°F 37°F Clear sky Sunday 69°F 39°F Overcast Monday 71°F 54°F Overcast Tuesday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 76°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 74°F 63°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 70°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

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