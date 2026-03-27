3/27/26: Clear Skies and Cool 64°F; Light Drizzle Expected Later Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 64.2°F. The wind is currently blowing at a speed of 7.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Later today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 71.4°F with a cooling off to a low of 43.2°F tonight. Winds could increase up to 15.5 mph throughout the day. There’s a slight chance of precipitation at 25%, with a possibility of light drizzle contributing to a minimal total of 0.01 inches.
Tonight, conditions are forecast to stay cool with the low returning to 43.2°F. Wind speeds will be slightly less vigorous, potentially reaching up to 14.6 mph. The chance of light drizzle remains through the night at a 25% probability.
Residents planning outdoor activities should carry light rain gear and be prepared for cooler temperatures and occasional breezes.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|71°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|58°F
|33°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|65°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|70°F
|55°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|59°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|68°F
|49°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|70°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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