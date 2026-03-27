3/27/26: Clear Skies and Cool 64°F; Light Drizzle Expected Later Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 64.2°F. The wind is currently blowing at a speed of 7.2 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Later today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 71.4°F with a cooling off to a low of 43.2°F tonight. Winds could increase up to 15.5 mph throughout the day. There’s a slight chance of precipitation at 25%, with a possibility of light drizzle contributing to a minimal total of 0.01 inches.

Tonight, conditions are forecast to stay cool with the low returning to 43.2°F. Wind speeds will be slightly less vigorous, potentially reaching up to 14.6 mph. The chance of light drizzle remains through the night at a 25% probability.

Residents planning outdoor activities should carry light rain gear and be prepared for cooler temperatures and occasional breezes.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 43°F Wind 15 mph Humidity 69% UV Index 2.2 (Low) Precip 25% chance · 0.01 in Now 64°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:40am Sunset 7:04pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 71°F 43°F Drizzle: light Saturday 58°F 33°F Overcast Sunday 65°F 41°F Overcast Monday 70°F 55°F Overcast Tuesday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: light Wednesday 68°F 49°F Drizzle: light Thursday 70°F 43°F Drizzle: dense

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