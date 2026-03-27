3/26/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening Temp at 70.7 After a High of 82.9 Today

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is showing clear skies with a current temperature of 70.7°F. The wind is moving at 7.3 mph with no precipitation reported.
Earlier today, the temperatures reached a high of 82.9°F and dipped to a low of 60.8°F. The winds peaked at 15.8 mph, with minimal chances of precipitation, registered at only 1%.
Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop slightly to an overnight low of 69.4°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to reach up to 14.4 mph, continuing the general pattern of clear and calm conditions for the remainder of the night.
Today's Details
High
83°F
Low
61°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
7:04pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|83°F
|61°F
|Mainly clear
|Friday
|71°F
|42°F
|Rain: moderate
|Saturday
|58°F
|32°F
|Partly cloudy
|Sunday
|65°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|76°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Wednesday
|76°F
|62°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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