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3/26/26: Clear Sky and Mild Evening Temp at 70.7 After a High of 82.9 Today

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is showing clear skies with a current temperature of 70.7°F. The wind is moving at 7.3 mph with no precipitation reported.

Earlier today, the temperatures reached a high of 82.9°F and dipped to a low of 60.8°F. The winds peaked at 15.8 mph, with minimal chances of precipitation, registered at only 1%.

Looking ahead to tonight, the sky will remain clear with temperatures expected to drop slightly to an overnight low of 69.4°F. Wind speeds are anticipated to reach up to 14.4 mph, continuing the general pattern of clear and calm conditions for the remainder of the night.

Today's Details

High
83°F
Low
61°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
58%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
71°F · feels 69°F
Sunrise
6:41am
Sunset
7:04pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 83°F 61°F Mainly clear
Friday 71°F 42°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 58°F 32°F Partly cloudy
Sunday 65°F 40°F Overcast
Monday 69°F 53°F Overcast
Tuesday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Wednesday 76°F 62°F Overcast
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