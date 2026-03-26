Home Weather 3/25/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 64°F With Clear Skies Overnight

3/25/26: Overcast Evening, Cooling to 64°F With Clear Skies Overnight

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a mild 66.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are coming in at 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 73.8°F and reached a low of 50.5°F. The wind reached a higher intensity earlier, gusting up to 12.4 mph. Despite the overcast conditions, only a 3% chance of precipitation was noted, with no actual precipitation occurring.

Looking ahead to tonight, the skies are expected to clear up, and temperatures will slightly decrease, achieving a low of about 64.2°F. Winds will remain relatively mild, peaking around 8.5 mph, and the chance of precipitation continues to stay minimal at 3%.

Residents can expect a cool, clear evening as they head into the night, with continued low chances for rain and gentle breezes providing a comfortable night’s rest.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
51°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
6.6 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 64°F
Sunrise
6:43am
Sunset
7:03pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 74°F 51°F Overcast
Thursday 83°F 60°F Partly cloudy
Friday 72°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Saturday 56°F 38°F Overcast
Sunday 66°F 41°F Overcast
Monday 70°F 54°F Overcast
Tuesday 75°F 58°F Drizzle: light
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