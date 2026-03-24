Home Weather 3/24/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 68.7°F, Remaining Dry and Cool Tonight

3/24/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 68.7°F, Remaining Dry and Cool Tonight

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 68.4°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today reached a high near 68.7°F after a cooler morning low of 41.9°F. The day has remained overcast, with wind speeds peaking at up to 8.8 mph. The chances of precipitation stayed minimal at just 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of around 52.7°F. It will remain overcast, and the winds will be milder, reaching speeds of up to 5.8 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be low at 1%.

Overall, Williamson County has experienced a calm and dry day with consistent overcast skies, and similar weather conditions are anticipated to continue into the night.

Today's Details

High
69°F
Low
42°F
Wind
9 mph
Humidity
22%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 62°F
Sunrise
6:44am
Sunset
7:02pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 69°F 42°F Overcast
Wednesday 72°F 50°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 57°F Overcast
Friday 72°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate
Saturday 56°F 37°F Overcast
Sunday 64°F 39°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 53°F Overcast
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