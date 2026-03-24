3/24/26: Overcast Day Peaking at 68.7°F, Remaining Dry and Cool Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a current temperature of 68.4°F. Winds are light, blowing at 3.5 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Today reached a high near 68.7°F after a cooler morning low of 41.9°F. The day has remained overcast, with wind speeds peaking at up to 8.8 mph. The chances of precipitation stayed minimal at just 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of around 52.7°F. It will remain overcast, and the winds will be milder, reaching speeds of up to 5.8 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be low at 1%.

Overall, Williamson County has experienced a calm and dry day with consistent overcast skies, and similar weather conditions are anticipated to continue into the night.

Today's Details High 69°F Low 42°F Wind 9 mph Humidity 22% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 62°F Sunrise 6:44am Sunset 7:02pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 69°F 42°F Overcast Wednesday 72°F 50°F Overcast Thursday 79°F 57°F Overcast Friday 72°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate Saturday 56°F 37°F Overcast Sunday 64°F 39°F Overcast Monday 66°F 53°F Overcast

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