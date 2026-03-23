Home Weather 3/23/26: Partly Cloudy Day with Highs of 72.5, Cooling to 47.5 Tonight

3/23/26: Partly Cloudy Day with Highs of 72.5, Cooling to 47.5 Tonight

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 59.9°F with winds blowing at 13.9 mph under partly cloudy skies. There’s been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.5°F and a low of 45.1°F. The sky was mostly overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 16 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%. Tonight, the forecast predicts a slight drop in temperature to a low of 47.5°F. Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, and wind speeds will decrease slightly to maximums around 11.9 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents should expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions persisting into the night.

Today's Details

High
73°F
Low
45°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
7:01pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 73°F 45°F Overcast
Tuesday 68°F 41°F Overcast
Wednesday 66°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 78°F 55°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 45°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 54°F 35°F Overcast
Sunday 61°F 35°F Overcast
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