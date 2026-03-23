3/23/26: Partly Cloudy Day with Highs of 72.5, Cooling to 47.5 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 59.9°F with winds blowing at 13.9 mph under partly cloudy skies. There’s been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.5°F and a low of 45.1°F. The sky was mostly overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 16 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%. Tonight, the forecast predicts a slight drop in temperature to a low of 47.5°F. Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, and wind speeds will decrease slightly to maximums around 11.9 mph, with no precipitation expected.

Residents should expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions persisting into the night.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 45°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 32% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 60°F · feels 50°F Sunrise 6:46am Sunset 7:01pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 73°F 45°F Overcast Tuesday 68°F 41°F Overcast Wednesday 66°F 49°F Overcast Thursday 78°F 55°F Drizzle: light Friday 74°F 45°F Drizzle: light Saturday 54°F 35°F Overcast Sunday 61°F 35°F Overcast

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