3/23/26: Partly Cloudy Day with Highs of 72.5, Cooling to 47.5 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 59.9°F with winds blowing at 13.9 mph under partly cloudy skies. There’s been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 72.5°F and a low of 45.1°F. The sky was mostly overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 16 mph, but the chance of precipitation remained low at only 1%. Tonight, the forecast predicts a slight drop in temperature to a low of 47.5°F. Skies are expected to remain partly cloudy, and wind speeds will decrease slightly to maximums around 11.9 mph, with no precipitation expected.
Residents should expect a calm evening with stable weather conditions persisting into the night.
Today's Details
High
73°F
Low
45°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
32%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
60°F · feels 50°F
Sunrise
6:46am
Sunset
7:01pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|73°F
|45°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|68°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|66°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|78°F
|55°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|74°F
|45°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|54°F
|35°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|61°F
|35°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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