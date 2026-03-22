Home Weather 3/22/26: Clear Skies With Daytime Highs Peaking at 86.5, Evening Cooling to...

3/22/26: Clear Skies With Daytime Highs Peaking at 86.5, Evening Cooling to 69.8

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 85.3°F with clear skies. Winds are currently blowing at 15 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 86.5°F with a low of 62.8°F. Winds peaked at 15.8 mph. The skies remained clear throughout the day and there was virtually no chance of precipitation, maintaining at a 1% likelihood.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures lowering to a mild 69.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be minimal at 1%.

These conditions are ideal for evening outdoor activities, as the clear skies and moderate temperatures provide a comfortable setting. Residents should continue to enjoy favorable weather conditions into the night.

Today's Details

High
87°F
Low
63°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
39%
UV Index
6.5 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
85°F · feels 82°F
Sunrise
6:47am
Sunset
7:00pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Sunday 87°F 63°F Clear sky
Monday 70°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 58°F 40°F Overcast
Wednesday 54°F 47°F Overcast
Thursday 76°F 51°F Overcast
Friday 62°F 37°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 53°F 31°F Partly cloudy
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