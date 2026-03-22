3/22/26: Clear Skies With Daytime Highs Peaking at 86.5, Evening Cooling to 69.8

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is 85.3°F with clear skies. Winds are currently blowing at 15 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high temperature reached 86.5°F with a low of 62.8°F. Winds peaked at 15.8 mph. The skies remained clear throughout the day and there was virtually no chance of precipitation, maintaining at a 1% likelihood.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with temperatures lowering to a mild 69.8°F. Wind speeds will slightly decrease to a maximum of 12.4 mph. The chance of precipitation continues to be minimal at 1%.

These conditions are ideal for evening outdoor activities, as the clear skies and moderate temperatures provide a comfortable setting. Residents should continue to enjoy favorable weather conditions into the night.

Today's Details High 87°F Low 63°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 39% UV Index 6.5 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 85°F · feels 82°F Sunrise 6:47am Sunset 7:00pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 87°F 63°F Clear sky Monday 70°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 58°F 40°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 47°F Overcast Thursday 76°F 51°F Overcast Friday 62°F 37°F Drizzle: light Saturday 53°F 31°F Partly cloudy

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