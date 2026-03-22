Home Weather 3/21/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Current Temp 74, Daytime High 86

3/21/26: Partly Cloudy Evening, Current Temp 74, Daytime High 86

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, current weather conditions show a temperature of 73.8°F under partly cloudy skies, with a light breeze blowing at 5.4 mph. There is no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high temperature of 86.2°F and a low of 58.5°F. The skies were largely overcast throughout the day, although the chance of precipitation remained minimal at just 1%.

For the remainder of the night, temperatures are expected to drop slightly to a low of 69.6°F. The wind will continue to be mild, peaking at 7.6 mph. Skies will remain partly cloudy, and the probability of rain will continue to be low, maintaining at 1%.

No official weather warnings are in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect mild and mostly clear conditions to continue into the early hours.

Today's Details

High
86°F
Low
58°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
54%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
74°F · feels 73°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
6:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 86°F 58°F Overcast
Sunday 86°F 62°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 66°F 43°F Overcast
Wednesday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Thursday 79°F 59°F Overcast
Friday 64°F 37°F Overcast
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