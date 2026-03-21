3/21/26: Overcast Day Peaked at 86.2, Cooling to 67.5 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 84.6°F under overcast skies, with a wind speed of 9.5 mph and no precipitation recorded. Today’s highs reached slightly up to 86.2°F while lows dropped to 58.5°F. Winds were fairly steady, peaking at nearly 10.8 mph. There was virtually no rain today, with the precipitation probability remaining at a mere 1%.
Tonight, the skies are expected to clear, transitioning from earlier overcast conditions to mainly clear skies. The temperature is forecasted to dip to a low of 67.5°F. Winds will slightly decrease, topping out at around 7.8 mph. Similar to today, the chance of precipitation tonight will stay very low, remaining at 1%.
While no weather alerts or advisories are currently in effect for the area, residents should enjoy the calm and clear evening ahead. Always stay updated on local forecasts, as weather conditions can change.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|86°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|84°F
|61°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|59°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|79°F
|54°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|69°F
|43°F
|Drizzle: light
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