Home Weather 3/21/26: Clear Overnight with a Low Near 66, Day High Reached 85

3/21/26: Clear Overnight with a Low Near 66, Day High Reached 85

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61°F. Winds are light at 2.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s forecast for Williamson County predicts a high of 84.7°F with a low of 59.5°F earlier this morning. Winds will increase slightly throughout the day, reaching up to 11.9 mph. The sky will turn overcast later in the day, though the chance of precipitation remains low at only 4%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to reach a low of 65.7°F. The wind will slightly decrease, calming to about 6.3 mph. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening, with the precipitation chance continuing at 4%.

Residents and visitors in the area should plan for a generally dry day with mild temperatures and increasing cloud cover as the day progresses.

Today's Details

High
85°F
Low
60°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
65%
UV Index
6.4 (High)
Precip
4% chance · 0 in
Now
61°F · feels 60°F
Sunrise
6:49am
Sunset
6:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Saturday 85°F 60°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 60°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 50°F Overcast
Tuesday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 58°F 50°F Drizzle: dense
Thursday 80°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Friday 74°F 51°F Overcast
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