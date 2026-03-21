3/21/26: Clear Overnight with a Low Near 66, Day High Reached 85

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61°F. Winds are light at 2.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today’s forecast for Williamson County predicts a high of 84.7°F with a low of 59.5°F earlier this morning. Winds will increase slightly throughout the day, reaching up to 11.9 mph. The sky will turn overcast later in the day, though the chance of precipitation remains low at only 4%.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to reach a low of 65.7°F. The wind will slightly decrease, calming to about 6.3 mph. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening, with the precipitation chance continuing at 4%.

Residents and visitors in the area should plan for a generally dry day with mild temperatures and increasing cloud cover as the day progresses.

Today's Details High 85°F Low 60°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 65% UV Index 6.4 (High) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 61°F · feels 60°F Sunrise 6:49am Sunset 6:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 85°F 60°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 60°F Overcast Monday 67°F 50°F Overcast Tuesday 61°F 46°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 58°F 50°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 80°F 56°F Drizzle: light Friday 74°F 51°F Overcast

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