3/21/26: Clear Overnight with a Low Near 66, Day High Reached 85

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 61°F. Winds are light at 2.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today’s forecast for Williamson County predicts a high of 84.7°F with a low of 59.5°F earlier this morning. Winds will increase slightly throughout the day, reaching up to 11.9 mph. The sky will turn overcast later in the day, though the chance of precipitation remains low at only 4%.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to reach a low of 65.7°F. The wind will slightly decrease, calming to about 6.3 mph. Conditions will remain overcast throughout the evening, with the precipitation chance continuing at 4%.
Residents and visitors in the area should plan for a generally dry day with mild temperatures and increasing cloud cover as the day progresses.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Saturday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|60°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|61°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|58°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Thursday
|80°F
|56°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|74°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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