Home Weather 3/20/26: Clear Sky Early, Increasing Clouds with a High of 78 and...

3/20/26: Clear Sky Early, Increasing Clouds with a High of 78 and Low of 62

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by a clear sky with a current temperature of 48.6°F. Winds are gentle at 4.7 mph, and there is no recorded precipitation.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 78.1°F with winds increasing up to 15.8 mph. Despite the rise in temperature and wind speed, the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 3%, with no measurable precipitation anticipated. The sky is expected to become overcast as the day progresses.

Tonight, the forecast predicts a clear sky with a low temperature of 62.4°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 10.4 mph. Similar to today, the precipitation chance will hold steady at 3%.

There are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County at this time. Residents can expect generally clear and stable conditions throughout the day and into the night.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
47°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
6.1 (High)
Precip
3% chance · 0 in
Now
49°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
6:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 78°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 83°F 56°F Overcast
Sunday 80°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 49°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 43°F Rain: slight
Wednesday 59°F 53°F Rain: slight
Thursday 76°F 56°F Overcast
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