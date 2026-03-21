3/20/26: Clear Sky, Day’s High 81, Currently 67.8, Calm Night Ahead

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 67.8°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.9 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.
Earlier today, the area saw a high of 81°F and a low of 48.4°F, with winds reaching up to 14.3 mph. Despite overcast conditions, precipitation remained nearly non-existent with a minimal chance of only 1%.
Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 65.8°F. Winds will continue at a slower pace, with speeds up to 9.9 mph. Similar to today, the skies will remain overcast, and the chance for rain persists at a negligible 1%.
Overall, residents of Williamson County are experiencing a calm and dry evening, with stable conditions predicted to continue into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|85°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|85°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|58°F
|46°F
|Rain: moderate
|Wednesday
|58°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Thursday
|77°F
|56°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter