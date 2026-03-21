3/20/26: Clear Sky, Day’s High 81, Currently 67.8, Calm Night Ahead

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 67.8°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.9 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 81°F and a low of 48.4°F, with winds reaching up to 14.3 mph. Despite overcast conditions, precipitation remained nearly non-existent with a minimal chance of only 1%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 65.8°F. Winds will continue at a slower pace, with speeds up to 9.9 mph. Similar to today, the skies will remain overcast, and the chance for rain persists at a negligible 1%.

Overall, residents of Williamson County are experiencing a calm and dry evening, with stable conditions predicted to continue into the night.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 48°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 68°F · feels 66°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 6:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 85°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 85°F 59°F Overcast Monday 66°F 50°F Overcast Tuesday 58°F 46°F Rain: moderate Wednesday 58°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate Thursday 77°F 56°F Overcast

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