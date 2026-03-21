Home Weather 3/20/26: Clear Sky, Day’s High 81, Currently 67.8, Calm Night Ahead

3/20/26: Clear Sky, Day’s High 81, Currently 67.8, Calm Night Ahead

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 67.8°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 5.9 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Earlier today, the area saw a high of 81°F and a low of 48.4°F, with winds reaching up to 14.3 mph. Despite overcast conditions, precipitation remained nearly non-existent with a minimal chance of only 1%.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to dip slightly to a low of 65.8°F. Winds will continue at a slower pace, with speeds up to 9.9 mph. Similar to today, the skies will remain overcast, and the chance for rain persists at a negligible 1%.

Overall, residents of Williamson County are experiencing a calm and dry evening, with stable conditions predicted to continue into the night.

Today's Details

High
81°F
Low
48°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
55%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
68°F · feels 66°F
Sunrise
6:50am
Sunset
6:59pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 81°F 48°F Overcast
Saturday 85°F 57°F Overcast
Sunday 85°F 59°F Overcast
Monday 66°F 50°F Overcast
Tuesday 58°F 46°F Rain: moderate
Wednesday 58°F 50°F Drizzle: moderate
Thursday 77°F 56°F Overcast
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