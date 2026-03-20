3/20/26: Clear Sky and 79°F, High Winds Tapered off, Dry Day in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 79.2°F. Winds are blowing at 13.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.
Today, the highest temperature reached was 81°F with winds reaching up to 15.6 mph. The lowest temperature early today was 48.4°F. The day remained mostly overcast, though the sky has cleared toward the evening. Precipitation was nearly non-existent with a mere 1% chance, aligning with the day’s total measurement of 0 inches of rain.
Looking into tonight, the forecast anticipates clear skies continuing with a low of 63.7°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out at around 10.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceptionally low at 1%.
Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and clear evening, perfect for spending time outdoors or leaving windows open to enjoy the cool breeze. As always, ensure to check the latest updates as weather conditions can change.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|81°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|86°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|66°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|63°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|56°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
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