3/20/26: Clear Sky and 79°F, High Winds Tapered off, Dry Day in Williamson County

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 79.2°F. Winds are blowing at 13.9 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today, the highest temperature reached was 81°F with winds reaching up to 15.6 mph. The lowest temperature early today was 48.4°F. The day remained mostly overcast, though the sky has cleared toward the evening. Precipitation was nearly non-existent with a mere 1% chance, aligning with the day’s total measurement of 0 inches of rain.

Looking into tonight, the forecast anticipates clear skies continuing with a low of 63.7°F. Winds are expected to decrease slightly, topping out at around 10.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains exceptionally low at 1%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect a calm and clear evening, perfect for spending time outdoors or leaving windows open to enjoy the cool breeze. As always, ensure to check the latest updates as weather conditions can change.

Today's Details High 81°F Low 48°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 79°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 6:50am Sunset 6:59pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 81°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 86°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 80°F 59°F Overcast Monday 66°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 63°F 44°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 51°F Drizzle: light Thursday 78°F 56°F Overcast

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