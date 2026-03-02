Home Weather 3/2/26: Overcast Day with 60°F, Light Drizzle Ended; Cooler Night Ahead

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 60.4°F. The wind is light, blowing at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.4°F and a low of 46.4°F. Winds peaked at 7.3 mph. Despite a 33% chance of rain, only a light drizzle materialized, totaling 0.01 inches of precipitation.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist, with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 55°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 6 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease significantly to 6%.

Overall, the region experiences mild and relatively dry conditions, with minimal wind and very little rainfall.

Today's Details

High
62°F
Low
46°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
33% chance · 0.01 in
Now
60°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
5:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 62°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 69°F 52°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 57°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 67°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

