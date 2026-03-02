3/2/26: Overcast Day with 60°F, Light Drizzle Ended; Cooler Night Ahead

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 60.4°F. The wind is light, blowing at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.4°F and a low of 46.4°F. Winds peaked at 7.3 mph. Despite a 33% chance of rain, only a light drizzle materialized, totaling 0.01 inches of precipitation.
Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist, with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 55°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 6 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease significantly to 6%.
Overall, the region experiences mild and relatively dry conditions, with minimal wind and very little rainfall.
Today's Details
High
62°F
Low
46°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
83%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
33% chance · 0.01 in
Now
60°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
5:43pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|62°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|69°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|67°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter