3/2/26: Overcast Day with 60°F, Light Drizzle Ended; Cooler Night Ahead

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is currently overcast with a temperature of 60.4°F. The wind is light, blowing at 3.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.4°F and a low of 46.4°F. Winds peaked at 7.3 mph. Despite a 33% chance of rain, only a light drizzle materialized, totaling 0.01 inches of precipitation.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist, with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 55°F. Winds will remain gentle, not exceeding 6 mph. The chance of precipitation will decrease significantly to 6%.

Overall, the region experiences mild and relatively dry conditions, with minimal wind and very little rainfall.

Today's Details High 62°F Low 46°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 33% chance · 0.01 in Now 60°F · feels 61°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 5:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 62°F 46°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 69°F 52°F Overcast Wednesday 71°F 57°F Overcast Thursday 74°F 58°F Overcast Friday 76°F 59°F Overcast Saturday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: light Sunday 67°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email