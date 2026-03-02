Home Weather 3/2/26: Overcast and Cool at 62°F, Light Drizzle in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 61.7°F with a slight breeze of 1.4 mph and overcast skies. There has been no recorded precipitation today.

Today’s high is projected to reach 62.8°F with winds escalating up to 7.3 mph. Although there has been no precipitation so far, there’s a 33% chance of light drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.3°F under continued overcast conditions. Winds will remain steady at up to 7 mph, and the chance of rain diminishes to 7%.

Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a calm evening with only a slight possibility of light precipitation.

Today's Details

High
63°F
Low
46°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
33% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
5:43pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Monday 63°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 72°F 53°F Overcast
Wednesday 71°F 56°F Overcast
Thursday 74°F 58°F Overcast
Friday 76°F 59°F Overcast
Saturday 79°F 64°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 67°F 62°F Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours

