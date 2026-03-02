3/2/26: Overcast and Cool at 62°F, Light Drizzle in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 61.7°F with a slight breeze of 1.4 mph and overcast skies. There has been no recorded precipitation today.
Today’s high is projected to reach 62.8°F with winds escalating up to 7.3 mph. Although there has been no precipitation so far, there’s a 33% chance of light drizzle throughout the day.
Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 54.3°F under continued overcast conditions. Winds will remain steady at up to 7 mph, and the chance of rain diminishes to 7%.
Currently, there are no official weather warnings in effect for Williamson County. Residents can expect a calm evening with only a slight possibility of light precipitation.
Today's Details
High
63°F
Low
46°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
4.3 (Moderate)
Precip
33% chance · 0 in
Now
62°F · feels 61°F
Sunrise
6:15am
Sunset
5:43pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Monday
|63°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|72°F
|53°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|71°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|74°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|76°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|79°F
|64°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|67°F
|62°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
