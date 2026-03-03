3/2/26: Mainly Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Cooling to 52.3 Overnight

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is mostly clear with a current temperature of 54.3°F. The wind is mild at 1.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 62.6°F and a low of 46.4°F. Wind speeds peaked at 7.3 mph. Although there was a 33% chance of precipitation, only a light drizzle occurred, totaling 0.01 inches.

Looking ahead to the rest of the night, the forecast predicts an overcast sky with a low temperature of around 52.3°F. Winds will remain gentle, reaching up to 5.8 mph. The chance of rain will decrease significantly to 6%.

Residents can expect a calm and mainly dry night ahead with no significant changes in weather conditions or any weather warnings issued for the area.

Today's Details High 63°F Low 46°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 85% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 33% chance · 0.01 in Now 54°F · feels 54°F Sunrise 6:15am Sunset 5:43pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 63°F 46°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 70°F 52°F Overcast Wednesday 75°F 56°F Overcast Thursday 71°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 76°F 59°F Drizzle: light Saturday 78°F 60°F Drizzle: moderate Sunday 67°F 59°F Drizzle: light

