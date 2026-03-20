3/19/26: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 57.6, Day High 73.4

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 57.6°F. Winds are gentle at 5.2 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 73.4°F after a low of 41.2°F in the morning. The sky was overcast, and the wind peaked at 6.8 mph. Despite the cloud cover, there was only a 1% chance of rain, which led to no recorded precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast continues to indicate clear skies with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 55.4°F. Winds will remain mild, reaching up to 6.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.

Residents of Williamson County can expect these stable conditions to persist into the early morning, with clear skies and mild winds continuing without significant change.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 41°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 55% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 53°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 6:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 73°F 41°F Overcast Friday 79°F 49°F Overcast Saturday 83°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 81°F 58°F Overcast Monday 68°F 49°F Overcast Tuesday 66°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 63°F 51°F Drizzle: moderate

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