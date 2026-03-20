3/19/26: Clear Sky, Evening Temp 57.6, Day High 73.4

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 57.6°F. Winds are gentle at 5.2 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 73.4°F after a low of 41.2°F in the morning. The sky was overcast, and the wind peaked at 6.8 mph. Despite the cloud cover, there was only a 1% chance of rain, which led to no recorded precipitation.
Tonight, the forecast continues to indicate clear skies with the temperature expected to drop to a low of 55.4°F. Winds will remain mild, reaching up to 6.1 mph, and the chance of precipitation remains minimal at 1%.
Residents of Williamson County can expect these stable conditions to persist into the early morning, with clear skies and mild winds continuing without significant change.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|73°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|83°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|81°F
|58°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|68°F
|49°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|66°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|63°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: moderate
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter