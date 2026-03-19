3/19/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant 72 Degrees After High of 73

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, clear skies prevail with a temperature of 72°F and light breezes at 6.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 72.9°F after a morning low of 41.2°F, maintaining clear conditions throughout the day with very light winds reaching up to 6.8 mph. There was essentially no chance of rain, with precipitation totals staying at 0 inches.

Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to 54°F. Winds will stay mild, peaking at around 6.2 mph. The sky will remain clear, and the likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.

Overall, the mild and dry conditions are set to continue in Williamson County without any stringent weather advisories in effect currently. Residents can expect a calm evening followed by a similarly peaceful night.

Today's Details High 73°F Low 41°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 6.3 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 72°F · feels 67°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 6:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 73°F 41°F Overcast Friday 79°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 56°F Rain showers: slight Sunday 80°F 59°F Overcast Monday 69°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 60°F 41°F Drizzle: dense Wednesday 58°F 50°F Drizzle: dense

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