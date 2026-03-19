3/19/26: Clear Sky and Pleasant 72 Degrees After High of 73

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, clear skies prevail with a temperature of 72°F and light breezes at 6.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 72.9°F after a morning low of 41.2°F, maintaining clear conditions throughout the day with very light winds reaching up to 6.8 mph. There was essentially no chance of rain, with precipitation totals staying at 0 inches.
Looking ahead to tonight, temperatures are expected to dip to 54°F. Winds will stay mild, peaking at around 6.2 mph. The sky will remain clear, and the likelihood of rain continues to be minimal at 1%.
Overall, the mild and dry conditions are set to continue in Williamson County without any stringent weather advisories in effect currently. Residents can expect a calm evening followed by a similarly peaceful night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|73°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|58°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
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