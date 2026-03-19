3/19/26: Clear Skies and Pleasant 70°F in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 70.3°F. Winds are mild at 5.6 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Throughout the day, temperatures have reached up to 72.5°F with a low of 41.2°F early this morning. Winds have been gentle, peaking at 6.8 mph. The sky has remained mostly clear with a minimal chance of precipitation, set at just 1%.
Tonight, the forecast remains clear with an expected low of 53.8°F. Wind speeds will continue around the same pace at up to 5.6 mph. The chance of rain remains negligible at 1%.
Residents can look forward to continued clear skies and mild weather conditions for the rest of the day and into the evening.
Today's Details
High
73°F
Low
41°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
6.3 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
70°F · feels 68°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
6:58pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|73°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|79°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|77°F
|56°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Sunday
|80°F
|59°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|69°F
|47°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|60°F
|41°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Wednesday
|58°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: dense
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter