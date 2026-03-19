Home Weather 3/19/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 40°, High 71° Expected Today

3/19/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 40°, High 71° Expected Today

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with the temperature currently at 40.1°F. Winds are mild at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation overnight.

Looking ahead, today promises clear skies with daytime temperatures expected to reach a high of 71.2°F and dropping to a low of 38.7°F. Wind speeds will remain gentle, peaking at around 7.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at just 2%.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be clear with temperatures forecasted to lower to 52.9°F. Wind activity is anticipated to stay mild, with a maximum speed of up to 5.8 mph, and the likelihood of rain continues to be low at 2%.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to persist with no significant changes or weather warnings issued.

Today's Details

High
71°F
Low
39°F
Wind
7 mph
Humidity
63%
UV Index
6.2 (High)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
40°F · feels 34°F
Sunrise
6:51am
Sunset
6:58pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 71°F 39°F Clear sky
Friday 79°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast
Monday 68°F 47°F Overcast
Tuesday 65°F 39°F Overcast
Wednesday 65°F 56°F Overcast
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