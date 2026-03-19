3/19/26: Clear Skies and Chilly Morning at 40°, High 71° Expected Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with the temperature currently at 40.1°F. Winds are mild at 5 mph, and there has been no precipitation overnight.

Looking ahead, today promises clear skies with daytime temperatures expected to reach a high of 71.2°F and dropping to a low of 38.7°F. Wind speeds will remain gentle, peaking at around 7.4 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at just 2%.

Tonight, the weather will continue to be clear with temperatures forecasted to lower to 52.9°F. Wind activity is anticipated to stay mild, with a maximum speed of up to 5.8 mph, and the likelihood of rain continues to be low at 2%.

Residents can expect stable weather conditions to persist with no significant changes or weather warnings issued.

Today's Details High 71°F Low 39°F Wind 7 mph Humidity 63% UV Index 6.2 (High) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 40°F · feels 34°F Sunrise 6:51am Sunset 6:58pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 71°F 39°F Clear sky Friday 79°F 47°F Overcast Saturday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 80°F 58°F Overcast Monday 68°F 47°F Overcast Tuesday 65°F 39°F Overcast Wednesday 65°F 56°F Overcast

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