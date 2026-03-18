3/18/26: Partly Cloudy and 52°F, Winds Up to 12 mph in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 52°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph with no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s high is expected to reach 58.5°F with winds continuing up to 12.2 mph. The sky is forecasted to remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation stands at 25%, although no rainfall has accumulated so far.

Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 43.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly to 8.8 mph. The skies will clear as the precipitation chance diminishes to 1%, anticipating a mostly clear evening.

There are currently no active weather warnings for Williamson County. Residents can expect a tranquil evening with cooler temperatures and minimal wind.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 31°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 42% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 52°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 6:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 58°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 72°F 40°F Overcast Friday 71°F 48°F Drizzle: light Saturday 77°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast Monday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 57°F 36°F Overcast

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