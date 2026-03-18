3/18/26: Partly Cloudy and 52°F, Winds Up to 12 mph in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 52°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph with no precipitation currently recorded.
Today’s high is expected to reach 58.5°F with winds continuing up to 12.2 mph. The sky is forecasted to remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation stands at 25%, although no rainfall has accumulated so far.
Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 43.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly to 8.8 mph. The skies will clear as the precipitation chance diminishes to 1%, anticipating a mostly clear evening.
There are currently no active weather warnings for Williamson County. Residents can expect a tranquil evening with cooler temperatures and minimal wind.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|58°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|72°F
|40°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|48°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|77°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|57°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter