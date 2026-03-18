Home Weather 3/18/26: Partly Cloudy and 52°F, Winds Up to 12 mph in Williamson...

3/18/26: Partly Cloudy and 52°F, Winds Up to 12 mph in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
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At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is partly cloudy with a temperature of 52°F. Winds are blowing at 12.2 mph with no precipitation currently recorded.

Today’s high is expected to reach 58.5°F with winds continuing up to 12.2 mph. The sky is forecasted to remain overcast, and the chance of precipitation stands at 25%, although no rainfall has accumulated so far.

Tonight, the temperature is set to drop to a low of 43.2°F. Winds will decrease slightly to 8.8 mph. The skies will clear as the precipitation chance diminishes to 1%, anticipating a mostly clear evening.

There are currently no active weather warnings for Williamson County. Residents can expect a tranquil evening with cooler temperatures and minimal wind.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
31°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
42%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
52°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
6:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 58°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 72°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 48°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 77°F 57°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 57°F 36°F Overcast
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