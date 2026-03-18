Home Weather 3/18/26: Clear Sky and Peak at 58°F, Winds Calm by Nightfall

3/18/26: Clear Sky and Peak at 58°F, Winds Calm by Nightfall

By
Source Staff
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At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 57.6°F. The wind is blowing at 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 57.6°F and dropped to a low of 31.5°F. Winds reached up to 12.7 mph. Despite a 25% chance of precipitation, there was only light drizzle and no significant accumulation of precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast indicates clear skies with a low temperature expected around 43°F. Winds will decrease slightly, blowing up to 7.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain extremely low at 1%.

This weather report will continue to be updated as new data becomes available to provide the most accurate and timely information for the residents of Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
58°F
Low
31°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
5.1 (Moderate)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
58°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
6:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 58°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 72°F 38°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 47°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 77°F 57°F Overcast
Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light
Tuesday 57°F 36°F Overcast
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