3/18/26: Clear Sky and Peak at 58°F, Winds Calm by Nightfall

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 57.6°F. The wind is blowing at 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 57.6°F and dropped to a low of 31.5°F. Winds reached up to 12.7 mph. Despite a 25% chance of precipitation, there was only light drizzle and no significant accumulation of precipitation.
Tonight, the forecast indicates clear skies with a low temperature expected around 43°F. Winds will decrease slightly, blowing up to 7.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain extremely low at 1%.
This weather report will continue to be updated as new data becomes available to provide the most accurate and timely information for the residents of Williamson County.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|58°F
|31°F
|Drizzle: light
|Thursday
|72°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|47°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|77°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|78°F
|56°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|46°F
|Drizzle: light
|Tuesday
|57°F
|36°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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