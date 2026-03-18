3/18/26: Clear Sky and Peak at 58°F, Winds Calm by Nightfall

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 57.6°F. The wind is blowing at 11.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 57.6°F and dropped to a low of 31.5°F. Winds reached up to 12.7 mph. Despite a 25% chance of precipitation, there was only light drizzle and no significant accumulation of precipitation.

Tonight, the forecast indicates clear skies with a low temperature expected around 43°F. Winds will decrease slightly, blowing up to 7.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain extremely low at 1%.

This weather report will continue to be updated as new data becomes available to provide the most accurate and timely information for the residents of Williamson County.

Today's Details High 58°F Low 31°F Wind 13 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 5.1 (Moderate) Precip 25% chance · 0 in Now 58°F · feels 49°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 6:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 58°F 31°F Drizzle: light Thursday 72°F 38°F Overcast Friday 71°F 47°F Drizzle: light Saturday 77°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 78°F 56°F Overcast Monday 65°F 46°F Drizzle: light Tuesday 57°F 36°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email