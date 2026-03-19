Home Weather 3/18/26: Clear Skies and Cool at 45.5°F, Mild Wind Tonight in Williamson...

3/18/26: Clear Skies and Cool at 45.5°F, Mild Wind Tonight in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 45.5°F. Winds are present at a moderate speed of 5.8 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded tonight.

Earlier today, conditions featured a high temperature of 59°F and a low of 31.5°F. The peak wind today reached up to 12.7 mph. Although there was a 25% chance of precipitation, the total amounted to 0 inches with only a light drizzle occurring.

For the remainder of tonight, expect the clear skies to continue with temperatures dropping slightly to a forecasted low of 43.9°F. Wind will decrease slightly with speeds up to 8.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains nearly nonexistent at 1%.

Looking forward, residents of Williamson County can anticipate continued clear skies and stable weather conditions into the early hours of tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
59°F
Low
31°F
Wind
13 mph
Humidity
53%
UV Index
5.2 (Moderate)
Precip
25% chance · 0 in
Now
46°F · feels 39°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
6:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 59°F 31°F Drizzle: light
Thursday 72°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 79°F 47°F Overcast
Saturday 78°F 57°F Drizzle: moderate
Sunday 79°F 58°F Partly cloudy
Monday 66°F 44°F Overcast
Tuesday 55°F 36°F Overcast
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