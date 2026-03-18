3/18/26: Clear Overnight and Chilly at 31°F with Gentle Winds

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 31.1°F. Winds are blowing at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, Williamson County will experience a high temperature of 56.5°F with increasing winds reaching up to 13.9 mph. Despite a clear start, skies will become overcast as the day progresses. There’s a minimal chance of precipitation, estimated at 10%.
Tonight, residents can expect clear skies continuing with a low of 41.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain extremely low, at around 2%.
Today's Details
High
56°F
Low
31°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
6:57pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|56°F
|31°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|68°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|76°F
|57°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|79°F
|55°F
|Mainly clear
|Monday
|67°F
|48°F
|Overcast
|Tuesday
|56°F
|40°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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