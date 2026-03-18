3/18/26: Clear Overnight and Chilly at 31°F with Gentle Winds

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 31.1°F. Winds are blowing at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, Williamson County will experience a high temperature of 56.5°F with increasing winds reaching up to 13.9 mph. Despite a clear start, skies will become overcast as the day progresses. There’s a minimal chance of precipitation, estimated at 10%.

Tonight, residents can expect clear skies continuing with a low of 41.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain extremely low, at around 2%.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 31°F Wind 14 mph Humidity 67% UV Index 5.5 (Moderate) Precip 10% chance · 0 in Now 31°F · feels 23°F Sunrise 6:53am Sunset 6:57pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 56°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 68°F 38°F Overcast Friday 71°F 50°F Drizzle: light Saturday 76°F 57°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 55°F Mainly clear Monday 67°F 48°F Overcast Tuesday 56°F 40°F Overcast

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