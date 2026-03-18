Home Weather 3/18/26: Clear Overnight and Chilly at 31°F with Gentle Winds

3/18/26: Clear Overnight and Chilly at 31°F with Gentle Winds

By
Source Staff
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At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 31.1°F. Winds are blowing at 6.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, Williamson County will experience a high temperature of 56.5°F with increasing winds reaching up to 13.9 mph. Despite a clear start, skies will become overcast as the day progresses. There’s a minimal chance of precipitation, estimated at 10%.

Tonight, residents can expect clear skies continuing with a low of 41.7°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 9.4 mph. The chance of precipitation will remain extremely low, at around 2%.

Today's Details

High
56°F
Low
31°F
Wind
14 mph
Humidity
67%
UV Index
5.5 (Moderate)
Precip
10% chance · 0 in
Now
31°F · feels 23°F
Sunrise
6:53am
Sunset
6:57pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 56°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 68°F 38°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 76°F 57°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 55°F Mainly clear
Monday 67°F 48°F Overcast
Tuesday 56°F 40°F Overcast
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