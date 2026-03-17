3/17/26: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Chilly at 29°F with Light Winds

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 29.1°F. Winds are blowing at 10.8 mph and there is no precipitation currently being recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 37.8°F with an overcast sky. The low will be around 27.7°F earlier in the day. Maximum wind speeds could escalate to 11.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%, with no significant precipitation expected.

Tonight, the forecast shows partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 31.5°F. Winds will moderate to a maximum of 6.6 mph. The likelihood of rain or snow remains low at 2%.

Residents should prepare for a chilly day with significant cloud cover and light winds continuing into the night.

Today's Details High 38°F Low 28°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 5.8 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 29°F · feels 19°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 6:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 38°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 31°F Snow fall: moderate Thursday 66°F 40°F Overcast Friday 73°F 51°F Drizzle: light Saturday 74°F 52°F Overcast Sunday 79°F 55°F Partly cloudy Monday 65°F 50°F Overcast

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