Home Weather 3/17/26: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Chilly at 29°F with Light Winds

3/17/26: Partly Cloudy Overnight, Chilly at 29°F with Light Winds

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, conditions are partly cloudy with a temperature of 29.1°F. Winds are blowing at 10.8 mph and there is no precipitation currently being recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 37.8°F with an overcast sky. The low will be around 27.7°F earlier in the day. Maximum wind speeds could escalate to 11.8 mph. The chance of precipitation remains minimal at 2%, with no significant precipitation expected.

Tonight, the forecast shows partly cloudy skies with temperatures dropping to a low of 31.5°F. Winds will moderate to a maximum of 6.6 mph. The likelihood of rain or snow remains low at 2%.

Residents should prepare for a chilly day with significant cloud cover and light winds continuing into the night.

Today's Details

High
38°F
Low
28°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
60%
UV Index
5.8 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
29°F · feels 19°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
6:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 38°F 28°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 31°F Snow fall: moderate
Thursday 66°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 73°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 74°F 52°F Overcast
Sunday 79°F 55°F Partly cloudy
Monday 65°F 50°F Overcast
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