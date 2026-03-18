Home Weather 3/17/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Chilly at 34°F

3/17/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Chilly at 34°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 34.2°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 2.1 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 40.1°F and dropped to a low of 25.5°F. The day remained largely overcast, with winds peaking at 10.5 mph. Precipitation chances were low at 2%, matching the total precipitation of 0 inches recorded throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with temperatures forecasted to drop to a low of 31.8°F. Winds will continue at a milder pace, up to 6.7 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains low at 2%.

For those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day events outdoors this evening, the consistent overcast conditions and cool temperatures will necessitate warm attire. The absence of significant wind or precipitation should allow outdoor festivities to continue without interference from weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
40°F
Low
26°F
Wind
11 mph
Humidity
34%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
2% chance · 0 in
Now
34°F · feels 27°F
Sunrise
6:54am
Sunset
6:56pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 40°F 26°F Overcast
Wednesday 57°F 31°F Overcast
Thursday 67°F 40°F Overcast
Friday 71°F 49°F Drizzle: light
Saturday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light
Sunday 80°F 57°F Clear sky
Monday 65°F 50°F Overcast
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