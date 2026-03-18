3/17/26: Overcast Evening in Williamson County, Chilly at 34°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, conditions are currently overcast with a temperature of 34.2°F and a gentle breeze blowing at 2.1 mph. There is no precipitation at this time.

Earlier today, the temperature reached a high of 40.1°F and dropped to a low of 25.5°F. The day remained largely overcast, with winds peaking at 10.5 mph. Precipitation chances were low at 2%, matching the total precipitation of 0 inches recorded throughout the day.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with temperatures forecasted to drop to a low of 31.8°F. Winds will continue at a milder pace, up to 6.7 mph, and the likelihood of rain remains low at 2%.

For those celebrating St. Patrick’s Day events outdoors this evening, the consistent overcast conditions and cool temperatures will necessitate warm attire. The absence of significant wind or precipitation should allow outdoor festivities to continue without interference from weather conditions.

Today's Details High 40°F Low 26°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 2% chance · 0 in Now 34°F · feels 27°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 6:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 40°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 67°F 40°F Overcast Friday 71°F 49°F Drizzle: light Saturday 78°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 80°F 57°F Clear sky Monday 65°F 50°F Overcast

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