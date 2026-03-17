3/17/26: Overcast Evening at 38°F, No Precip, Winds Peaking at 10 mph

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 38.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 9.8 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 39.4°F and dipped to a low of 25.5°F. The day remained largely overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 10.5 mph. Precipitation chances were minimal at 4%, with no rainfall recorded.

Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast as temperatures hover around a low of 32.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be low at 4%.

Residents should experience calm and dry conditions throughout the evening and into the night, maintaining the trend of minimal rainfall and mild winds.

Today's Details High 39°F Low 26°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 24% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 4% chance · 0 in Now 38°F · feels 28°F Sunrise 6:54am Sunset 6:56pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 39°F 26°F Overcast Wednesday 58°F 32°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 41°F Overcast Friday 71°F 50°F Drizzle: light Saturday 77°F 57°F Drizzle: light Sunday 80°F 60°F Partly cloudy Monday 69°F 51°F Overcast

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