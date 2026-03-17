3/17/26: Overcast Evening at 38°F, No Precip, Winds Peaking at 10 mph

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 38.1°F with an overcast sky. Winds are blowing at 9.8 mph, with no precipitation reported at this time.
Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 39.4°F and dipped to a low of 25.5°F. The day remained largely overcast with wind speeds reaching up to 10.5 mph. Precipitation chances were minimal at 4%, with no rainfall recorded.
Looking ahead to tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast as temperatures hover around a low of 32.9°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 7.3 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be low at 4%.
Residents should experience calm and dry conditions throughout the evening and into the night, maintaining the trend of minimal rainfall and mild winds.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|39°F
|26°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|58°F
|32°F
|Overcast
|Thursday
|66°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|71°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Saturday
|77°F
|57°F
|Drizzle: light
|Sunday
|80°F
|60°F
|Partly cloudy
|Monday
|69°F
|51°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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