3/16/26: Overcast Evening at 34°F, Winds at 15 mph, Slight Rain Earlier Today

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is overcast with a temperature of 34°F. Winds are blowing at 15 mph, and there is no precipitation currently.

Earlier today, temperatures reached a high of 56.3°F with some slight rain, although the precipitation totaled only 0.13 inches. Winds peaked at around 17.1 mph. Despite a 100% chance of precipitation predicted, the area experienced minimal rainfall.

Tonight, the temperature is expected to drop to a low of 29.7°F. The winds will continue at speeds up to 15.1 mph. The sky will remain mostly overcast with a negligible precipitation chance of 1%.

No weather alerts have been issued for the area, ensuring a relatively calm weather pattern continues throughout the evening. Residents should prepare for a chilly night ahead with persistent overcast conditions.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 30°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 58% UV Index 3.8 (Moderate) Precip 100% chance · 0.13 in Now 34°F · feels 22°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 6:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 56°F 30°F Rain: slight Tuesday 37°F 29°F Overcast Wednesday 54°F 31°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 39°F Overcast Friday 71°F 48°F Overcast Saturday 76°F 56°F Drizzle: light Sunday 76°F 53°F Drizzle: light

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