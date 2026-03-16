3/16/26: Minor Wind Advisory, Overcast, High 56, Low 30, 100% Precip Chance

Wind Advisory * WHAT…West winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 35 mph. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…Until 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for a portion of Middle Tennessee until 7 AM CDT on Monday. The advisory warns of west winds reaching 15 to 20 mph, with gusts up to 35 mph.

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, conditions are overcast with a temperature of 38.7°F and wind speeds at 15.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 56.3°F with a 100% chance of precipitation. Moderate snowfall is anticipated with a total precipitation of 0.15 inches. Winds may peak at 19.4 mph.

Tonight, skies will clear with the temperature dropping to a low of 30.4°F. No precipitation is anticipated, and wind speeds are expected to reach up to 15.4 mph.

Residents should secure outdoor objects and be cautious of potential hazards such as falling tree limbs and sporadic power outages due to the gusty winds associated with the current wind advisory.

Today's Details High 56°F Low 30°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 100% chance · 0.15 in Now 39°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 6:56am Sunset 6:55pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Monday 56°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 39°F 28°F Overcast Wednesday 57°F 33°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 67°F 40°F Overcast Friday 72°F 50°F Overcast Saturday 77°F 54°F Partly cloudy Sunday 76°F 55°F Overcast

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