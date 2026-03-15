3/15/26: Overcast and 56.5, Minor Wind Advisory Today with Gusty Conditions Expected

Wind Advisory * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts of 40 to 45 mph expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 8 AM Sunday to 7 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

A Minor Wind Advisory is currently in effect for portions of Middle Tennessee, including Williamson County. It started at 8 AM today and will continue until 7 AM CDT Monday, with south winds reaching 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 to 45 mph. These conditions could cause unsecured objects to be blown around, with possible downing of tree limbs and a few power outages.

As of 4:51 AM local time in Williamson County, the temperature stands at 56.5°F under overcast skies. The wind is blowing at 9 mph, and no precipitation has been recorded overnight.

Moving into today, temperatures are forecasted to reach a high of 74.5°F and a low of 55.6°F. The wind could increase, with gusts potentially reaching 26 mph. There is a 73% chance of precipitation with an expected total near 0.19 inches, predominantly coming in the form of moderate rain.

Tonight, the overcast conditions will persist with temperatures dipping slightly to a low of 57.2°F. Wind speeds will remain significant, with the possibility of reaching up to 20.6 mph. The likelihood of precipitation continues at 73%.

Residents should secure any loose objects and prepare for potential impact from high winds as specified in the advisory.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 56°F Wind 26 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 4.3 (Moderate) Precip 73% chance · 0.19 in Now 56°F · feels 51°F Sunrise 6:57am Sunset 6:54pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Sunday 74°F 56°F Rain: moderate Monday 50°F 30°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 40°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 31°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 65°F 40°F Overcast Friday 71°F 46°F Mainly clear Saturday 77°F 53°F Overcast

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