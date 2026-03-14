3/14/26: Clear and Warm, 71°F; Minor Wind Advisory Ahead

Wind Advisory * WHAT…South winds 15 to 25 mph with gusts up to 40 mph expected. * WHERE…A portion of Middle Tennessee. * WHEN…From 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS…Gusty winds will blow around unsecured objects. Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may result.

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the current weather conditions feature a clear sky with a temperature of 71.4°F. Winds are blowing at 8.1 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Looking at today’s weather forecast, temperatures reached a high near 74.8°F and a low of 42.6°F. Winds have been mild, with gusts reaching up to 10.5 mph. The sky has remained mainly clear throughout the day, and there is zero chance of precipitation expected.

For tonight, expect clear skies with temperatures dropping to a low around 54.9°F. Winds will continue at a gentle pace, with speeds up to 8.8 mph. The likelihood of rain remains at zero percent.

Additionally, there is a Minor Wind Advisory in effect from 1 PM Sunday to 1 AM CDT Monday. This advisory affects a portion of Middle Tennessee, including our area. Residents should be prepared for south winds ranging from 15 to 25 mph and gusts up to 40 mph. These conditions may cause unsecured objects to be displaced and could lead to the downing of tree limbs, possibly resulting in a few power outages.

Today's Details High 75°F Low 43°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 34% UV Index 6.1 (High) Precip 0% chance · 0 in Now 71°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 6:59am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Saturday 75°F 43°F Mainly clear Sunday 72°F 48°F Rain: heavy Monday 46°F 27°F Snow fall: moderate Tuesday 42°F 24°F Overcast Wednesday 56°F 33°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 65°F 40°F Overcast Friday 72°F 47°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email