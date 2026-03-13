3/13/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 36°F, Highs Reach Mid-60s Later Today

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 36°F. The wind is gentle at 4.5 mph and no precipitation has been observed.

Looking ahead, today will experience a notable increase in temperature, reaching a high of 64.2°F. Though the morning starts clear, the sky will become overcast as the day progresses. Wind speeds are expected to rise, reaching up to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 1%, with no significant rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the temperature will dip slightly to a low of 48.2°F under clear skies. The wind will decrease in intensity, registering up to 8.9 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal.

Overall, Williamson County is enjoying calm weather conditions with no severe weather alerts in effect.

Today's Details High 64°F Low 36°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 73% UV Index 5.7 (Moderate) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 36°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 64°F 36°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 41°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 52°F Overcast Monday 67°F 27°F Snow showers: slight Tuesday 38°F 20°F Mainly clear Wednesday 50°F 27°F Overcast Thursday 66°F 37°F Partly cloudy

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