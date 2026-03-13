Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 36°F, Highs Reach Mid-60s Later Today

3/13/26: Clear Sky and Cool at 36°F, Highs Reach Mid-60s Later Today

By
Source Staff
-

At 4:51 AM in Williamson County, the weather features clear skies with a temperature of 36°F. The wind is gentle at 4.5 mph and no precipitation has been observed.

Looking ahead, today will experience a notable increase in temperature, reaching a high of 64.2°F. Though the morning starts clear, the sky will become overcast as the day progresses. Wind speeds are expected to rise, reaching up to 16 mph. The chance of precipitation remains very low at 1%, with no significant rainfall anticipated.

Tonight, the temperature will dip slightly to a low of 48.2°F under clear skies. The wind will decrease in intensity, registering up to 8.9 mph. The likelihood of rain continues to be minimal.

Overall, Williamson County is enjoying calm weather conditions with no severe weather alerts in effect.

Today's Details

High
64°F
Low
36°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
73%
UV Index
5.7 (Moderate)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
36°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 64°F 36°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 41°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 52°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 27°F Snow showers: slight
Tuesday 38°F 20°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 50°F 27°F Overcast
Thursday 66°F 37°F Partly cloudy
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×