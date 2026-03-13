3/13/26: Clear Sky and 64°F, High Winds in Williamson County

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions show a temperature of 64.6°F with clear skies. Winds are currently blowing at 16 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

The high today reached 67.1°F with winds peaking up to 15.8 mph. It has been an overcast day, although the skies have cleared significantly since this morning. The probability of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no recorded rainfall.

Moving into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 50.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 9.6 mph. The clear sky conditions will continue throughout tonight, with a continued low chance of precipitation.

No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. The rest of the day and tonight are expected to remain calm with mild weather conditions.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 37°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 26% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 65°F · feels 56°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 67°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 72°F 41°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 59°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast

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