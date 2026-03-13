Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Sky and 64°F, High Winds in Williamson County

3/13/26: Clear Sky and 64°F, High Winds in Williamson County

By
Source Staff
-

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather conditions show a temperature of 64.6°F with clear skies. Winds are currently blowing at 16 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded today.

The high today reached 67.1°F with winds peaking up to 15.8 mph. It has been an overcast day, although the skies have cleared significantly since this morning. The probability of precipitation remains minimal at 1%, with no recorded rainfall.

Moving into the evening, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 50.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maintaining speeds up to 9.6 mph. The clear sky conditions will continue throughout tonight, with a continued low chance of precipitation.

No weather advisories or warnings are currently in effect for Williamson County. The rest of the day and tonight are expected to remain calm with mild weather conditions.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
26%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
65°F · feels 56°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 67°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 72°F 41°F Overcast
Sunday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 59°F 26°F Snow showers: slight
Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast
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