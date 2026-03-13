Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Skies and High of 67 Afternoon, Cooling to 51 Tonight

3/13/26: Clear Skies and High of 67 Afternoon, Cooling to 51 Tonight

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 66.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 10.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 66.7°F with a low of 36.5°F. Winds peaked at up to 15.5 mph, and the sky was mostly overcast. Despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained at a minimal 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with a forecasted low of 50.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 8.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be low at about 1%.

No weather warnings are currently issued for the area. Residents can expect a calm evening with pleasant temperatures and clear skies continuing into the night.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
30%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
1% chance · 0 in
Now
67°F · feels 59°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 67°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 59°F 26°F Snow showers: slight
Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast
Wednesday 55°F 29°F Snow fall: slight
Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast
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