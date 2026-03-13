3/13/26: Clear Skies and High of 67 Afternoon, Cooling to 51 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 66.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 10.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.
Earlier today, the high reached 66.7°F with a low of 36.5°F. Winds peaked at up to 15.5 mph, and the sky was mostly overcast. Despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained at a minimal 1%, with no rainfall recorded.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with a forecasted low of 50.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 8.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be low at about 1%.
No weather warnings are currently issued for the area. Residents can expect a calm evening with pleasant temperatures and clear skies continuing into the night.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Friday
|67°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|69°F
|52°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|59°F
|26°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Tuesday
|39°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|55°F
|29°F
|Snow fall: slight
|Thursday
|67°F
|42°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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