3/13/26: Clear Skies and High of 67 Afternoon, Cooling to 51 Tonight

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, conditions are clear with a temperature of 66.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 10.5 mph with no precipitation recorded.

Earlier today, the high reached 66.7°F with a low of 36.5°F. Winds peaked at up to 15.5 mph, and the sky was mostly overcast. Despite overcast conditions, the chance of precipitation remained at a minimal 1%, with no rainfall recorded.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain clear with a forecasted low of 50.7°F. Winds will decrease slightly to a maximum of 8.2 mph. The chance of precipitation will continue to be low at about 1%.

No weather warnings are currently issued for the area. Residents can expect a calm evening with pleasant temperatures and clear skies continuing into the night.

Today's Details High 67°F Low 37°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 30% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 1% chance · 0 in Now 67°F · feels 59°F Sunrise 7:00am Sunset 6:53pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Friday 67°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 69°F 52°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 59°F 26°F Snow showers: slight Tuesday 39°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 55°F 29°F Snow fall: slight Thursday 67°F 42°F Overcast

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