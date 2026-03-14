Home Weather 3/13/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Temp of 54°F

3/13/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County with a Temp of 54°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 53.8°F and a light breeze blowing at 2.3 mph. No precipitation has been recorded.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 67.5°F and a low of 36.5°F with wind speeds reaching up to 15.5 mph under overcast conditions. Despite the weather transitions, there was no precipitation, maintaining a dry day.

For tonight, clear skies will continue, and temperatures are expected to drop to a low of about 52.3°F. Winds will remain mild, not exceeding 7.3 mph. The forecast shows zero chance of precipitation, preserving the dry conditions into the early morning.

Residents can expect more of the same pleasant weather without any immediate weather warnings or advisories affecting Williamson County.

Today's Details

High
67°F
Low
37°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
48%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
0% chance · 0 in
Now
54°F · feels 49°F
Sunrise
7:00am
Sunset
6:53pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Friday 67°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 74°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 74°F 53°F Rain showers: slight
Monday 48°F 25°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 39°F 19°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 29°F Overcast
Thursday 65°F 44°F Overcast
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