3/12/26: Overcast Morning at 39°F, High 53°F with Moderate Drizzle Later

Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 5:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a chilly 39.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are brisk at 16.5 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 52.9°F with continued overcast conditions and winds calming slightly to 16.2 mph. There is a 34% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0.04 inches, likely manifesting as moderate drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions will clear up, leading to a starry sky with a low temperature dropping to around 38.5°F. Wind speeds will also decrease to a gentle 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is virtually nonexistent.

Residents should prepare for the colder temperatures and possible drizzle during the day, and enjoy clearer and calmer weather conditions tonight.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
38°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
79%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
34% chance · 0.04 in
Now
40°F · feels 29°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 64°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 27°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 40°F 20°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

