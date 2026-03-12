3/12/26: Overcast Morning at 39°F, High 53°F with Moderate Drizzle Later

At 5:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently a chilly 39.6°F with overcast skies. Winds are brisk at 16.5 mph and there has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Today’s forecast predicts a high of 52.9°F with continued overcast conditions and winds calming slightly to 16.2 mph. There is a 34% chance of precipitation with an expected total of 0.04 inches, likely manifesting as moderate drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions will clear up, leading to a starry sky with a low temperature dropping to around 38.5°F. Wind speeds will also decrease to a gentle 6.8 mph. The chance of precipitation tonight is virtually nonexistent.

Residents should prepare for the colder temperatures and possible drizzle during the day, and enjoy clearer and calmer weather conditions tonight.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 38°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 79% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 34% chance · 0.04 in Now 40°F · feels 29°F Sunrise 7:02am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 64°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 50°F Overcast Monday 65°F 27°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 40°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 31°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email