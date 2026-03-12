3/12/26: Overcast and Chilly at 40.5, Moderate Drizzle Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 40.5°F under overcast skies, with a steady wind blowing at 16.3 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.
Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 52.2°F and drop to a low of 37.9°F in the evening. The wind will continue at a similar pace, with speeds peaking around 16.8 mph. Although the skies will be mostly overcast, there is a moderate chance of drizzle, with a 34% probability of precipitation amounting to a total of 0.04 inches.
For tonight, the weather will clear significantly, unveiling a clear sky with a minimum temperature forecast at 38.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 7.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.
Residents can expect a relatively calm and clearer night following the light drizzle during the day. While no weather advisories are in effect, it’s advisable to prepare for cooler temperatures in the early morning.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|52°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|64°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|44°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|73°F
|50°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|65°F
|27°F
|Rain showers: slight
|Tuesday
|40°F
|20°F
|Overcast
|Wednesday
|49°F
|31°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
