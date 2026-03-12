3/12/26: Overcast and Chilly at 40.5, Moderate Drizzle Later

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 40.5°F under overcast skies, with a steady wind blowing at 16.3 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 52.2°F and drop to a low of 37.9°F in the evening. The wind will continue at a similar pace, with speeds peaking around 16.8 mph. Although the skies will be mostly overcast, there is a moderate chance of drizzle, with a 34% probability of precipitation amounting to a total of 0.04 inches.

For tonight, the weather will clear significantly, unveiling a clear sky with a minimum temperature forecast at 38.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 7.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.

Residents can expect a relatively calm and clearer night following the light drizzle during the day. While no weather advisories are in effect, it’s advisable to prepare for cooler temperatures in the early morning.

Today's Details High 52°F Low 38°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 77% UV Index 5.9 (Moderate) Precip 34% chance · 0.04 in Now 40°F · feels 30°F Sunrise 7:02am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 64°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 50°F Overcast Monday 65°F 27°F Rain showers: slight Tuesday 40°F 20°F Overcast Wednesday 49°F 31°F Overcast

