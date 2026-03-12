Home Weather 3/12/26: Overcast and Chilly at 40.5, Moderate Drizzle Later

3/12/26: Overcast and Chilly at 40.5, Moderate Drizzle Later

By
Source Staff
-
photo by Donna Vissman

At 4:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature registers at 40.5°F under overcast skies, with a steady wind blowing at 16.3 mph. Currently, there is no precipitation.

Looking ahead to today, temperatures are expected to reach a high of 52.2°F and drop to a low of 37.9°F in the evening. The wind will continue at a similar pace, with speeds peaking around 16.8 mph. Although the skies will be mostly overcast, there is a moderate chance of drizzle, with a 34% probability of precipitation amounting to a total of 0.04 inches.

For tonight, the weather will clear significantly, unveiling a clear sky with a minimum temperature forecast at 38.5°F. Wind speeds will decrease to around 7.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will drop to 0%.

Residents can expect a relatively calm and clearer night following the light drizzle during the day. While no weather advisories are in effect, it’s advisable to prepare for cooler temperatures in the early morning.

Today's Details

High
52°F
Low
38°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
77%
UV Index
5.9 (Moderate)
Precip
34% chance · 0.04 in
Now
40°F · feels 30°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 52°F 38°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 64°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 44°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 50°F Overcast
Monday 65°F 27°F Rain showers: slight
Tuesday 40°F 20°F Overcast
Wednesday 49°F 31°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

