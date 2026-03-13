3/12/26: Clear Skies in Williamson County Tonight, Cool at 42.6°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.6°F and light winds blowing at 2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 54°F and dipped to a low of 38.7°F. Winds reached up to 15.7 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.04 inches, despite a 34% chance of precipitation.
Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low of 40.3°F. Winds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.
Residents can expect another calm and clear night ahead, with stable weather conditions continuing into early tomorrow.
Today's Details
High
54°F
Low
39°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
34% chance · 0.04 in
Now
43°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
6:52pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|54°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|73°F
|41°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|73°F
|52°F
|Overcast
|Monday
|67°F
|27°F
|Snow showers: slight
|Tuesday
|40°F
|20°F
|Partly cloudy
|Wednesday
|54°F
|28°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
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