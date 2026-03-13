3/12/26: Clear Skies in Williamson County Tonight, Cool at 42.6°F

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.6°F and light winds blowing at 2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 54°F and dipped to a low of 38.7°F. Winds reached up to 15.7 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.04 inches, despite a 34% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low of 40.3°F. Winds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.

Residents can expect another calm and clear night ahead, with stable weather conditions continuing into early tomorrow.

Today's Details High 54°F Low 39°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 37% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 34% chance · 0.04 in Now 43°F · feels 36°F Sunrise 7:02am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 54°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 73°F 41°F Overcast Sunday 73°F 52°F Overcast Monday 67°F 27°F Snow showers: slight Tuesday 40°F 20°F Partly cloudy Wednesday 54°F 28°F Overcast

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