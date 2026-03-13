Home Weather 3/12/26: Clear Skies in Williamson County Tonight, Cool at 42.6°F

3/12/26: Clear Skies in Williamson County Tonight, Cool at 42.6°F

By
Source Staff
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At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 42.6°F and light winds blowing at 2 mph. There is currently no precipitation.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 54°F and dipped to a low of 38.7°F. Winds reached up to 15.7 mph, and there was a moderate drizzle with a total precipitation of 0.04 inches, despite a 34% chance of precipitation.

Tonight, the sky will remain clear with an expected low of 40.3°F. Winds will continue to be mild, reaching up to 5.3 mph, and the chance of precipitation will remain at 0%.

Residents can expect another calm and clear night ahead, with stable weather conditions continuing into early tomorrow.

Today's Details

High
54°F
Low
39°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
37%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
34% chance · 0.04 in
Now
43°F · feels 36°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 54°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 73°F 41°F Overcast
Sunday 73°F 52°F Overcast
Monday 67°F 27°F Snow showers: slight
Tuesday 40°F 20°F Partly cloudy
Wednesday 54°F 28°F Overcast
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