3/12/26: Clear Skies and 50.7°F, Winds Up to 12.4 mph, Dry Conditions Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures reached a high near 52.9°F with winds gusting up to 15.7 mph. Despite the clear skies this afternoon, there was a 34% chance of precipitation with a minimal total of 0.04 inches, leading to moderate drizzle conditions. As evening approaches, expect the temperature to drop to a nightly low of around 39.6°F with lighter winds at up to 7.1 mph and continued clear skies.

Looking ahead, tonight will maintain clear conditions, with no precipitation expected, making for a calm and dry evening in the area.

Today's Details

High
53°F
Low
39°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
34% chance · 0.04 in
Now
51°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 53°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 64°F 37°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Monday 67°F 27°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 41°F 20°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 55°F 30°F Overcast
Next 24 Hours

