3/12/26: Clear Skies and 50.7°F, Winds Up to 12.4 mph, Dry Conditions Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.

Today, temperatures reached a high near 52.9°F with winds gusting up to 15.7 mph. Despite the clear skies this afternoon, there was a 34% chance of precipitation with a minimal total of 0.04 inches, leading to moderate drizzle conditions. As evening approaches, expect the temperature to drop to a nightly low of around 39.6°F with lighter winds at up to 7.1 mph and continued clear skies.

Looking ahead, tonight will maintain clear conditions, with no precipitation expected, making for a calm and dry evening in the area.

Today's Details High 53°F Low 39°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 38% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 34% chance · 0.04 in Now 51°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 7:02am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 53°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 64°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 51°F Drizzle: light Monday 67°F 27°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 41°F 20°F Mainly clear Wednesday 55°F 30°F Overcast

