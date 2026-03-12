3/12/26: Clear Skies and 50.7°F, Winds Up to 12.4 mph, Dry Conditions Expected

At 1:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a temperature of 50.7°F. Winds are currently blowing at 12.4 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded.
Today, temperatures reached a high near 52.9°F with winds gusting up to 15.7 mph. Despite the clear skies this afternoon, there was a 34% chance of precipitation with a minimal total of 0.04 inches, leading to moderate drizzle conditions. As evening approaches, expect the temperature to drop to a nightly low of around 39.6°F with lighter winds at up to 7.1 mph and continued clear skies.
Looking ahead, tonight will maintain clear conditions, with no precipitation expected, making for a calm and dry evening in the area.
Today's Details
High
53°F
Low
39°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
38%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
34% chance · 0.04 in
Now
51°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
6:52pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|53°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|64°F
|37°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|67°F
|27°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|41°F
|20°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|55°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
