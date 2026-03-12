3/12/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Steady at 53°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 53.4°F. The wind is coming from the northwest at 7.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.
Throughout today, the area saw a high of 53.8°F and a low of 38.7°F. Winds reached up to 15.7 mph. Despite a 34% chance of precipitation, only a moderate drizzle materialized, totaling 0.04 inches.
Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted at 40.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maxing out at around 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated for the remainder of the night.
Overall, it’s been a relatively calm day weather-wise in Williamson County, and this tranquil pattern is set to continue into the evening.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Thursday
|54°F
|39°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Friday
|65°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|42°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|72°F
|51°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|67°F
|27°F
|Drizzle: dense
|Tuesday
|41°F
|20°F
|Mainly clear
|Wednesday
|55°F
|30°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
