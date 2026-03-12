Home Weather 3/12/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Steady at 53°F

3/12/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Steady at 53°F

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 53.4°F. The wind is coming from the northwest at 7.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Throughout today, the area saw a high of 53.8°F and a low of 38.7°F. Winds reached up to 15.7 mph. Despite a 34% chance of precipitation, only a moderate drizzle materialized, totaling 0.04 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted at 40.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maxing out at around 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated for the remainder of the night.

Overall, it’s been a relatively calm day weather-wise in Williamson County, and this tranquil pattern is set to continue into the evening.

Today's Details

High
54°F
Low
39°F
Wind
16 mph
Humidity
28%
UV Index
6 (High)
Precip
34% chance · 0.04 in
Now
53°F · feels 45°F
Sunrise
7:02am
Sunset
6:52pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Thursday 54°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate
Friday 65°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 42°F Overcast
Sunday 72°F 51°F Drizzle: light
Monday 67°F 27°F Drizzle: dense
Tuesday 41°F 20°F Mainly clear
Wednesday 55°F 30°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×