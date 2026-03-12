3/12/26: Clear Evening in Williamson County, Temp Steady at 53°F

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the weather is clear with a current temperature of 53.4°F. The wind is coming from the northwest at 7.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation today.

Throughout today, the area saw a high of 53.8°F and a low of 38.7°F. Winds reached up to 15.7 mph. Despite a 34% chance of precipitation, only a moderate drizzle materialized, totaling 0.04 inches.

Tonight, residents can expect continued clear skies with a low temperature forecasted at 40.5°F. Winds will decrease slightly, maxing out at around 5.8 mph. There is no precipitation anticipated for the remainder of the night.

Overall, it’s been a relatively calm day weather-wise in Williamson County, and this tranquil pattern is set to continue into the evening.

Today's Details High 54°F Low 39°F Wind 16 mph Humidity 28% UV Index 6 (High) Precip 34% chance · 0.04 in Now 53°F · feels 45°F Sunrise 7:02am Sunset 6:52pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Thursday 54°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Friday 65°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 51°F Drizzle: light Monday 67°F 27°F Drizzle: dense Tuesday 41°F 20°F Mainly clear Wednesday 55°F 30°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours

