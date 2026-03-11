3/11/26: Overcast Morning at 68.9, High of 76.8 with Drizzle Later

At 5:50 AM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 68.9°F with overcast skies. Winds are blowing at 10.6 mph, and there has been no recorded precipitation so far this morning.

Today, the forecast predicts a high of 76.8°F and a low later tonight of 46.9°F. Winds could reach up to 21.2 mph. There is a high chance of precipitation, about 93%, with a total expected rainfall of approximately 0.19 inches, primarily as dense drizzle throughout the day.

Tonight, conditions will continue to be cool with the same low of 46.9°F and windy, with winds maintaining speeds up to 21.2 mph. The likelihood of moderate drizzle remains high, again at 93%, maintaining wet conditions into the early morning hours.

Residents should prepare for a significantly wet day and ensure appropriate measures are taken to deal with potentially slick driving conditions and reduced visibility due to the dense and moderate drizzle expected.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 47°F Wind 21 mph Humidity 81% UV Index 4.4 (Moderate) Precip 93% chance · 0.19 in Now 69°F · feels 69°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 77°F 47°F Drizzle: dense Thursday 50°F 36°F Drizzle: dense Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 66°F 42°F Overcast Sunday 72°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 44°F 32°F Overcast Tuesday 45°F 26°F Overcast

