3/11/26: Overcast, 78°F; Severe Thunderstorm Watch Until 8 PM CDT

Severe Thunderstorm Watch THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE HAS ISSUED SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH 46 IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR THE FOLLOWING AREAS IN TENNESSEE THIS WATCH INCLUDES 34 COUNTIES IN MIDDLE TENNESSEE BEDFORD CANNON CHEATHAM CLAY COFFEE CUMBERLAND DAVIDSON DE KALB DICKSON FENTRESS GILES GRUNDY HICKMAN JACKSON LAWRENCE LEWIS MACON MARSHALL MAURY OVERTON PERRY PICKETT PUTNAM ROBERTSON RUTHERFORD SMITH SUMNER TROUSDALE VAN BUREN WARREN WAYNE WHITE WILLIAMSON WILSON THIS INCLUDES THE CITIES OF ALLARDT, ALTAMONT, ASHLAND CITY, BRENTWOOD, BYRDSTOWN, CARTHAGE, CELINA, CENTERVILLE, CLIFTON, COALMONT, COLLINWOOD, COLUMBIA, COOKEVILLE, CROSSVILLE, DICKSON, FRANKLIN, GAINESBORO, GALLATIN, GOODLETTSVILLE, GORDONSVILLE, HARTSVILLE, HENDERSONVILLE, HOHENWALD, JAMESTOWN, KINGSTON SPRINGS, LA VERGNE, LAFAYETTE, LAWRENCEBURG, LEBANON, LEWISBURG, LINDEN, LIVINGSTON, LOBELVILLE, MANCHESTER, MCMINNVILLE, MOUNT JULIET, MURFREESBORO, NASHVILLE, PALMER, PEGRAM, PULASKI, SHELBYVILLE, SMITHVILLE, SMYRNA, SOUTH CARTHAGE, SPARTA, SPENCER, SPRINGFIELD, TULLAHOMA, WAYNESBORO, AND WOODBURY.

Special Weather Statement At 214 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm over Centerville, moving northeast at 55 mph. HAZARD…Wind gusts up to 50 mph and pea size hail. SOURCE…Radar indicated. IMPACT…Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor hail damage to vegetation is possible. Locations impacted include… Franklin, Columbia, Dickson, Centerville, Brentwood, Spring Hill, Forest Hills, White Bluff, Belle Meade, Kingston Springs, Thompson's Station, Pegram, Burns, Fairview, Bellevue, Bon Aqua, Primm Springs, Natchez Trace At Highway 96, Williamsport, and Leipers Fork. This includes the following highways… Interstate 40 between mile markers 157 and 158, and between mile markers 161 and 203. Interstate 65 between mile markers 50 and 67. Interstate 840 between mile markers 1 and 33.

The National Weather Service has issued a Moderate Severe Thunderstorm Watch effective until 8 PM CDT this evening for Williamson County and surrounding areas. Currently, it is 2:46 PM with overcast skies, a temperature of 78.4°F, and winds are blowing at 15.1 mph with no precipitation observed.

Today, Williamson County reached a high of 78.4°F. Wind speeds have topped at 19.3 mph and despite the cloudy conditions this afternoon, no precipitation has been recorded yet. However, there is a 95% chance of heavy rainfall later, potentially totaling approximately 1.1 inches.

Tonight, temperatures are expected to drop to a low of 46.9°F with continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds may reach up to 18.5 mph. The high chance of precipitation remains at 95%, indicating probable continuation of the severe conditions forecast earlier.

Residents are advised to stay aware of the weather developments, especially considering the current severe thunderstorm watch. Safety measures against potential heavy rain and severe winds should be prepared. Further weather updates and safety information can be accessed through local channels and the National Weather Service advisories.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 47°F Wind 19 mph Humidity 60% UV Index 4.2 (Moderate) Precip 95% chance · 1.1 in Now 78°F · feels 77°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 47°F Rain: heavy Thursday 49°F 39°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 44°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 51°F Drizzle: dense Monday 49°F 26°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 41°F 21°F Overcast

