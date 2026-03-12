3/11/26: Light Drizzle and Cool 50.9°F, Winds at 16 mph

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 50.9°F with a light drizzle falling under a steady breeze of 16 mph. No significant precipitation has been recorded at this hour.
Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 77.7°F and lows are expected to drop to 46.8°F tonight. Winds have reached up to 17.2 mph with a moderate rainfall accumulating a total of 0.3 inches. With a precipitation chance peaking at 83%, the day largely met the anticipated wet weather conditions.
Tonight, the weather forecast continues to predict light drizzle with a 71% chance of precipitation. The wind will maintain its strength, potentially reaching up to 17.2 mph as temperatures stabilize near the low of 46.8°F.
Residents are advised to prepare for continued damp conditions and brisk winds through the evening. Stay tuned to local updates for any changes in the weather pattern.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Wednesday
|78°F
|47°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|63°F
|37°F
|Mainly clear
|Saturday
|67°F
|43°F
|Overcast
|Sunday
|71°F
|50°F
|Drizzle: light
|Monday
|63°F
|28°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Tuesday
|43°F
|21°F
|Overcast
Next 24 Hours
