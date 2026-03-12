Home Weather 3/11/26: Light Drizzle and Cool 50.9°F, Winds at 16 mph

3/11/26: Light Drizzle and Cool 50.9°F, Winds at 16 mph

By
Source Staff
-
Photo by Olivia Bridgeman

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 50.9°F with a light drizzle falling under a steady breeze of 16 mph. No significant precipitation has been recorded at this hour.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 77.7°F and lows are expected to drop to 46.8°F tonight. Winds have reached up to 17.2 mph with a moderate rainfall accumulating a total of 0.3 inches. With a precipitation chance peaking at 83%, the day largely met the anticipated wet weather conditions.

Tonight, the weather forecast continues to predict light drizzle with a 71% chance of precipitation. The wind will maintain its strength, potentially reaching up to 17.2 mph as temperatures stabilize near the low of 46.8°F.

Residents are advised to prepare for continued damp conditions and brisk winds through the evening. Stay tuned to local updates for any changes in the weather pattern.

Today's Details

High
78°F
Low
47°F
Wind
17 mph
Humidity
92%
UV Index
4.7 (Moderate)
Precip
83% chance · 0.3 in
Now
51°F · feels 44°F
Sunrise
7:03am
Sunset
6:51pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Wednesday 78°F 47°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 38°F Overcast
Friday 63°F 37°F Mainly clear
Saturday 67°F 43°F Overcast
Sunday 71°F 50°F Drizzle: light
Monday 63°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate
Tuesday 43°F 21°F Overcast
facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterTweet

Next 24 Hours

Please join our FREE Newsletter

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

© Copyright Williamson Source. All Rights Reserved.
×