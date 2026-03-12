3/11/26: Light Drizzle and Cool 50.9°F, Winds at 16 mph

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 50.9°F with a light drizzle falling under a steady breeze of 16 mph. No significant precipitation has been recorded at this hour.

Earlier today, the area experienced a high of 77.7°F and lows are expected to drop to 46.8°F tonight. Winds have reached up to 17.2 mph with a moderate rainfall accumulating a total of 0.3 inches. With a precipitation chance peaking at 83%, the day largely met the anticipated wet weather conditions.

Tonight, the weather forecast continues to predict light drizzle with a 71% chance of precipitation. The wind will maintain its strength, potentially reaching up to 17.2 mph as temperatures stabilize near the low of 46.8°F.

Residents are advised to prepare for continued damp conditions and brisk winds through the evening. Stay tuned to local updates for any changes in the weather pattern.

Today's Details High 78°F Low 47°F Wind 17 mph Humidity 92% UV Index 4.7 (Moderate) Precip 83% chance · 0.3 in Now 51°F · feels 44°F Sunrise 7:03am Sunset 6:51pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Wednesday 78°F 47°F Rain: moderate Thursday 51°F 38°F Overcast Friday 63°F 37°F Mainly clear Saturday 67°F 43°F Overcast Sunday 71°F 50°F Drizzle: light Monday 63°F 28°F Rain showers: moderate Tuesday 43°F 21°F Overcast

Next 24 Hours Charts require JavaScript.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start"></span>

Please join our FREE Newsletter Email