3/10/26: Overcast with a High of 73.8 and Mild Evening Expected at 67.6

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 73.2°F with overcast skies, and the wind is blowing at 11.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 73.8°F and the low was 61.3°F. The wind reached up to 11.8 mph, with a 20% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 0.03 inches of moderate drizzle.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 67.6°F. Winds will decrease to around 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 19%.

Today's Details High 74°F Low 61°F Wind 12 mph Humidity 76% UV Index 2.9 (Low) Precip 20% chance · 0.03 in Now 73°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 75°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate Thursday 51°F 38°F Overcast Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 41°F Clear sky Sunday 71°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 39°F 26°F Drizzle: light

