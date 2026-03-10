3/10/26: Overcast with a High of 73.8 and Mild Evening Expected at 67.6

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 73.2°F with overcast skies, and the wind is blowing at 11.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.
Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 73.8°F and the low was 61.3°F. The wind reached up to 11.8 mph, with a 20% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 0.03 inches of moderate drizzle.
Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 67.6°F. Winds will decrease to around 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 19%.
Today's Details
High
74°F
Low
61°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
20% chance · 0.03 in
Now
73°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
6:50pm
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|74°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|75°F
|48°F
|Rain showers: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Friday
|61°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|71°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|39°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter