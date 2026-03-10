Home Weather 3/10/26: Overcast with a High of 73.8 and Mild Evening Expected at...

3/10/26: Overcast with a High of 73.8 and Mild Evening Expected at 67.6

By
Source Staff
-

At 5:05 PM in Williamson County, the temperature is currently 73.2°F with overcast skies, and the wind is blowing at 11.8 mph. There has been no recorded precipitation so far.

Earlier today, temperatures peaked at 73.8°F and the low was 61.3°F. The wind reached up to 11.8 mph, with a 20% chance of precipitation, resulting in a total of 0.03 inches of moderate drizzle.

Tonight, the weather is expected to remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature to a low of 67.6°F. Winds will decrease to around 7.1 mph. The chance of precipitation remains low at 19%.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
61°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
76%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
20% chance · 0.03 in
Now
73°F · feels 74°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 75°F 48°F Rain showers: moderate
Thursday 51°F 38°F Overcast
Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 41°F Clear sky
Sunday 71°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 39°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

