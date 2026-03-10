3/10/26: Overcast Skies Continue, Current Temp 73°F, Moderate Evening Drizzle Expected

At 2:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 73°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 11.2 mph, and precipitation is recorded at zero inches.
Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher at 74.3°F, with a low of 61.3°F early in the day. Winds reached up to 12 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 20%, contributing to a total of 0.03 inches of moderate drizzle observed.
Tonight, the forecast predicts temperatures will drop to a minimum of 67.6°F amid continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, blowing up to 9.4 mph. The probability of rain will slightly decrease to 19%.
Residents can expect the overcast weather to persist without significant changes in wind or precipitation levels.
Today's Details
7-Day Forecast
|Day
|High
|Low
|Conditions
|Tuesday
|74°F
|61°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Wednesday
|73°F
|48°F
|Rain: moderate
|Thursday
|51°F
|38°F
|Drizzle: light
|Friday
|61°F
|38°F
|Overcast
|Saturday
|67°F
|41°F
|Clear sky
|Sunday
|71°F
|42°F
|Drizzle: moderate
|Monday
|39°F
|26°F
|Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours
Please join our FREE Newsletter