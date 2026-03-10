Home Weather 3/10/26: Overcast Skies Continue, Current Temp 73°F, Moderate Evening Drizzle Expected

At 2:46 PM in Williamson County, the weather is characterized by overcast skies with a current temperature of 73°F. Winds are blowing at a steady 11.2 mph, and precipitation is recorded at zero inches.

Today’s temperature peaked slightly higher at 74.3°F, with a low of 61.3°F early in the day. Winds reached up to 12 mph. The chance of precipitation remained low at 20%, contributing to a total of 0.03 inches of moderate drizzle observed.

Tonight, the forecast predicts temperatures will drop to a minimum of 67.6°F amid continued overcast conditions. Wind speeds are expected to decrease slightly, blowing up to 9.4 mph. The probability of rain will slightly decrease to 19%.

Residents can expect the overcast weather to persist without significant changes in wind or precipitation levels.

Today's Details

High
74°F
Low
61°F
Wind
12 mph
Humidity
86%
UV Index
2.9 (Low)
Precip
20% chance · 0.03 in
Now
73°F · feels 76°F
Sunrise
7:04am
Sunset
6:50pm

7-Day Forecast

Day High Low Conditions
Tuesday 74°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate
Wednesday 73°F 48°F Rain: moderate
Thursday 51°F 38°F Drizzle: light
Friday 61°F 38°F Overcast
Saturday 67°F 41°F Clear sky
Sunday 71°F 42°F Drizzle: moderate
Monday 39°F 26°F Drizzle: light
Next 24 Hours

