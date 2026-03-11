3/10/26: Overcast Evening at 70°F, Light Winds, Drizzle Earlier Today

At 9:30 PM in Williamson County, the weather is marked by overcast skies with a current temperature of 70.5°F. Winds are gentle at 4.3 mph, and there has been no precipitation recorded at this time.

Earlier today, the area reached a high of 77.4°F and a low of 61.3°F. Wind speeds peaked at 11.1 mph. Despite a 20% chance of precipitation, only 0.03 inches of drizzle were reported, which was characterized as moderate.

For tonight, conditions are expected to remain overcast with a slight dip in temperature, forecasting a low of 69.1°F. Wind speeds will decrease slightly, maxing out around 8.6 mph. The chance of rain continues to be low at 15%.

No weather warnings or advisories have been issued for the area. Residents can expect a calm night with minimal changes in the current weather pattern.

Today's Details High 77°F Low 61°F Wind 11 mph Humidity 83% UV Index 3.2 (Moderate) Precip 20% chance · 0.03 in Now 71°F · feels 74°F Sunrise 7:04am Sunset 6:50pm

7-Day Forecast Day High Low Conditions Tuesday 77°F 61°F Drizzle: moderate Wednesday 75°F 47°F Rain: heavy Thursday 49°F 38°F Drizzle: light Friday 62°F 37°F Overcast Saturday 67°F 42°F Partly cloudy Sunday 72°F 39°F Drizzle: moderate Monday 43°F 31°F Overcast

